June 14, 2021

GDANSK (Reuters) – Polish gas group PGNiG may increase its recoverable gas reserves in Poland by a cumulative 7.3 billion cubic metres in 2021 and 2022 by using artificial intelligence, it said on Monday.

The “Smart Field” project aims to use artificial intelligence to increase extraction of documented, recoverable gas resources in Poland and reduce extraction costs, the company said.

“Applying the Smart Field method for five fields (in Poland) which are Paproc, Koscian-Bronsko, Zalecze, Zuchlow the exploitation period for these fields will be extended by 10 years and the volume of extracted gas will nearly double,” said deputy CEO, Robert Perkowski.

“Smart Field’s purpose is to allow us to increase extraction of documented, recoverable gas resources in the country. At the moment these resources amount to over 30 bcm … We expect that by 2022 we will have over 40 bcm, about 43 bcm,” added CEO, Pawel Majewski.

