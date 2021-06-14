https://thehill.com/homenews/media/558248-police-investigating-death-of-tv-anchor-who-uncovered-clinton-tarmac-meeting

Police in Alabama said this weekend they are investigating the death of the television news reporter who broke a story in 2016 about a secret tarmac meeting between former President Bill ClintonWilliam (Bill) Jefferson ClintonIt’s not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats’ leftist agenda A modern electric grid is crucial to reach our clean energy climate goals Jeff Hauser: MacBride nomination is a return to administrations that ended ‘rule-of-law’ and ‘rich-person accountability’ MORE and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch as a suicide.

Hoover Police Department Lt. Keith Czeskleba told AL.com Christopher Sign, who played football at the University of Alabama and spent years as a new broadcasters for various stations across the country, was found dead at a residence Saturday morning.

Sign’s death is being investigated as a suicide, Czeskleba said.

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” said Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the Birmingham-based station where Sign has worked since 2017, said in a statement. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on Chris’s legacy. May his memory be for blessing.”

Sign first worked at ABC 33/40 from 2000 to 2005, AL.com noted, covering many major stories in the region before a stint at ABC affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

While in Phoenix, Sign broke the story about a tarmac meeting between Lynch and Clinton, which came as former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaEnding the same-sex marriage wars Arizona election audit draws Republican tourists Biden tries to erase Trump’s ‘America First’ on world stage MORE‘s Justice Department was investigating Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden prepares to confront Putin Ending the same-sex marriage wars Trump asks Biden to give Putin his ‘warmest regards’ MORE, then running for president, over the use of her private e-mail server for official government business.

“When I broke this story, we knew that something had occurred here that was a bit unusual,” Sign said of the meeting during an appearance on Fox News that year. “It was a planned meeting. It was not a coincidence. This details everything they don’t want you to know and everything they think you forgot.”

Lynch, during a subsequent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperMississippi governor: Biden goal of 70 percent of US vaccinated by July 4 is ‘arbitrary’ Energy secretary: Adversaries have capability of shutting down US power grid King: ‘There has to be trust’ between government, companies following cyberattacks MORE, said she regretted the meeting and acknowledged criticism that stemmed from Sign’s report.

“I do regret sitting down and having a conversation with him, because it did give people concern. And as I said, my greatest concern has always been making sure that people understand that the Department of Justice works in a way that is independent and looks at everybody equally,” Lynch said. “And when you do something that gives people a reason to think differently, that’s a problem. It was a problem for me. It was painful for me, and so I felt it was important to clarify it as quickly and as clearly and as cleanly as possible.”

Sign authored a book about his experience covering the meeting between Clinton and Lynch titled “Secret on the Tarmac.”

