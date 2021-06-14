https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/president-biden-uses-nato-summit-to-tell-the-world-the-republican-party-is-diminished-in-numbers-and-fractured-in-leadership/

We had to wait a while for it, but President Biden’s press conference at NATO headquarters is full of hot takes. We can’t really blame Biden for this one, because a reporter had to ask it. But as Noah Rothman put it, a NATO summit really doesn’t seem to be an appropriate venue for running down the opposition party in the United States.

BIDEN: “The Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers, the leadership of the Republican Party is fractured, and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it makes up a significant minority of the American people.” pic.twitter.com/X3eangcP2f — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2021

I really don’t know why a NATO summit is the proper venue for the president to ruminate on failings of the party out of power in the United States. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 14, 2021

Here’s ABC News’s Terry Moran once again … the same guy who earlier today asked if there was any doubt that the GOP would end the filibuster in a heartbeat, to which the answer is, to anyone who paid attention the last few years, yes, there is strong doubt.

He was asked about the impact of the Great Disruptor and his movement—which is part of a global movement of movements—on the alliance and on America’s relations with the members of it. — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 14, 2021

“The Great Disruptor.”

Am I to understand that a Washington Post reporter asked Biden a question about the Republican Party at the NATO conference, but not one about China? https://t.co/eyQvAgreqG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2021

Of course! Biden didn’t have notes prepared by his staff about China. — Roger (@frippship) June 14, 2021

Everything Bezos sells on Amazon is made in China. The fearless journalists at WaPo aren’t about to piss them off. — Aaron Richmond (@AaronJRichmond) June 14, 2021

Exactly. Otherwise that WP reporter would not have been allowed to ask a question. — Sarah Rogers (@hockiechick111) June 14, 2021

The Biden team received dozens of questions in advance and this is the one they chose to have asked. — Biden’s Fortified Naptime (@mgEyesOpen) June 14, 2021

He knew he was going to get the question, he’s looking at his notes. — PoliticalCommunique (@PCommunique) June 14, 2021

Just a coincidence that that reporter was one of the 5 who was picked on. — hughhark (@hughhark1) June 14, 2021

118,000,000 eligible voters, 74,000,000 voted for Trump…….to a Democrat, that equals a “significant minority” — Some call me Cedi (@GA72565705) June 14, 2021

I mean its 50/50 in the senate and they gained over 20 seats in the house last election. It would be nice if a journo ever challenged what this geezer says. — LetsBeFriends (@CovfefeLover3) June 14, 2021

And thanks to Biden and his vice president, the GOP is ready to take back the House in 2022.

We’ll see in 2022 won’t we. — Proud Republican (@SalemVillageCon) June 14, 2021

SMH! Like the way he says he doesn’t want to talk about numbers then pulls some numbers out of his ass. They called Trump liar in chief which was deflection about what would Biden end up being. — R. Lamartiniere, MD (@rlamartini) June 14, 2021

Lies, damn lies, and statistics … so here are some numbers I just made up.

“I don’t want to get into statistics because they don’t say what I want them to “ — mark eglinton (@MarkEglinton) June 14, 2021

The Republican party is so diminished that they have 27 governors 24 state House and Senate they’re only down by 6 in the US House of Representative and have a 50/50 Senate — Gil Martin (@GilMart26140433) June 14, 2021

Republicans are the global threat. Not China. Republicans. Because of course they think this way. — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) June 14, 2021

Your party sure does spend a lot of time talking about the dangers of the “significant minority”. Odd strategy to take with a fractured, vastly diminished opposition. You would think it would be better to ignore something so inconsequential. JMO — Drew KIng (@Th3Drizzl3) June 14, 2021

I am surprised they didn’t ask what flavor of baby food was eating for dinner and what flavor ice cream he was having for desert. — Melanie (@mefbama) June 14, 2021

so much for politics ending at the water’s edge… Where are “muh norms” people? — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) June 14, 2021

Will Biden be as tough on Putin as he is on the GOP?

Related:

Biden comes up with his own version of ‘the proof is in the pudding’ at NATO summit press conference https://t.co/diwSGu3NEr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

