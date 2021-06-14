https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/president-biden-uses-nato-summit-to-tell-the-world-the-republican-party-is-diminished-in-numbers-and-fractured-in-leadership/

We had to wait a while for it, but President Biden’s press conference at NATO headquarters is full of hot takes. We can’t really blame Biden for this one, because a reporter had to ask it. But as Noah Rothman put it, a NATO summit really doesn’t seem to be an appropriate venue for running down the opposition party in the United States.

Here’s ABC News’s Terry Moran once again … the same guy who earlier today asked if there was any doubt that the GOP would end the filibuster in a heartbeat, to which the answer is, to anyone who paid attention the last few years, yes, there is strong doubt.

“The Great Disruptor.”

And thanks to Biden and his vice president, the GOP is ready to take back the House in 2022.

Lies, damn lies, and statistics … so here are some numbers I just made up.

Will Biden be as tough on Putin as he is on the GOP?

