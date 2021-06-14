https://www.oann.com/putin-on-successor-ready-to-support-a-critic-if-he-is-true-to-russia/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=putin-on-successor-ready-to-support-a-critic-if-he-is-true-to-russia



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present the Russian Hero of Labour gold medals and national awards at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present the Russian Hero of Labour gold medals and national awards at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

June 14, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the U.S. television network NBC in an interview, when asked about plans for a successor, that he is ready to support someone who is faithful to the country even if he is critical of the president.

“If I see an individual, even if he is critical of some of my activities, but I see that the individual … is faithful to the country … whatever his attitude towards me is, I would do everything to support such people,” the Kremlin website quoted Putin as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

