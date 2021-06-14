https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/ratio-alert-report-on-republicans-misleading-campaign-to-cast-dems-as-anti-police-and-lax-on-public-safety-gets-shredded/

Many media outlets are more than happy to help spin reality into something completely different in order to help pull Democrats out of PR jams, and here’s another huge example of that:

As rising murder rates gain attention in American cities, Republicans have ramped up a misleading campaign to cast Democrats as anti-police and lax on public safety.

https://t.co/rCwAIC3diu — 12 News (@12News) June 13, 2021

Who are you going to believe, the media or your lying eyes?

“a misleading campaign to cast Democrats as anti-police and lax on public safety” You mean the “defund the police party”? Yeah, sure. Pull the other one. It’s got bells on it. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 14, 2021

“Pay no attention to all those Democrats calling to defund the police! It’s all just a misleading Republican campaign!” https://t.co/KdwM57d1dp — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) June 14, 2021

12 News in Arizona is desperately trying to erase our memories . .

We’re not to remember how Democrats promoted Defund the Police . . 🤔 https://t.co/OnLDpVEc85 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) June 14, 2021

And actually succeeded, at least partially, in some cities (as evidenced by spiking crime rates in many areas).

Why would the GOP believe that the Democrats want to defund the police? Whatever would have given them that idea? https://t.co/Rv8W75xirC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 14, 2021

It’s a total mystery!

How dare Republicans try to smear Democrats with the inevitable and obvious consequences of Democrat policies… …the unmitigated gall… — Positively Caustic (@PosCaustic) June 14, 2021

This is abuser tier of gaslighting. “We totally didn’t spend the last year chanting ‘defund the police’, that’s just what the Republicans want you to believe” https://t.co/Y8utL2YkPK — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) June 14, 2021

Ramping up the pouncing!!! https://t.co/bKTH8rGoDR — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) June 14, 2021

So pointing out the truth is considered “a misleading campaign”? https://t.co/4rur9A6Xh7 — Jason Cvancara (@JasonCvancara) June 14, 2021

The best part is how the News 12 tweet contradicts itself almost immediately.

So… even local news is becoming biased garbage. It’s not misleading to state facts. https://t.co/2RZjDsBVY4 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 14, 2021

Republicans Pounce, Part 64322 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 14, 2021

You might be living in the Dumbassazoic Era… https://t.co/dcDjQBTf59 — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 14, 2021

Democrats are anti-police. They say so themselves. It is misleading to say otherwise, @12News https://t.co/LGfKlu65fl — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 14, 2021

That report accusing Republicans of being misleading on this issue is projection of the highest order.

