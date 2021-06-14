https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/ratio-alert-report-on-republicans-misleading-campaign-to-cast-dems-as-anti-police-and-lax-on-public-safety-gets-shredded/

Many media outlets are more than happy to help spin reality into something completely different in order to help pull Democrats out of PR jams, and here’s another huge example of that:

Who are you going to believe, the media or your lying eyes?

And actually succeeded, at least partially, in some cities (as evidenced by spiking crime rates in many areas).

It’s a total mystery!

The best part is how the News 12 tweet contradicts itself almost immediately.

That report accusing Republicans of being misleading on this issue is projection of the highest order.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...