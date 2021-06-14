http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8jO9Vivb3AQ/2021-06-13-excessive-record-heat-west-june

Excessive heat will grip parts of the West this week.

Daily record highs are likely and some locations could approach all-time June records.

The hot temperatures are the result of a large heat dome in the region. Dangerously hot temperatures will grip parts of the West this week, smashing numerous daily record highs and even threatening a few all-time June records.

A large dome of high pressure in the upper atmosphere has developed over the West. Beneath the dome, sinking air is causing temperatures to soar well over 100 degrees in many areas.

Heat alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service for various time periods this week, from parts of the Southwest into the Great Basin and California. Outdoor activities should be limited in these areas because of the possibility of heat-related illnesses.

The core of the heat will be most persistent in the Southwest, but it will also affect parts of the Great Basin and Rockies. It will spread into California’s central valley by later in the week.

(From the National Weather Service.)

Records have already been broken in this heat wave and more are likely to fall in the days ahead, from Montana into the Desert Southwest and California.

Advertisement Tucson, Arizona, set daily record highs both this past Saturday (110 degrees) and Sunday (112 degrees). Salt Lake City broke a daily record high on Sunday by hitting 102 degrees.

Billings, Montana, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento are some of the cities that could set at least daily record highs in the week ahead.

Some locations could even threaten all-time record highs for the month of June. This includes Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, where the all-time June records are 106 degrees and 117 degrees, respectively.

Forecast Highs

The hot conditions this week will be particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups, such as the sick and the elderly. The NWS has useful heat safety tips that can be incorporated into a daily routine when extreme heat sets in.

Job sites: Stay hydrated and take breaks inside as often as possible. Remember that in temperatures above 110, you will not know that you are sweating.

Indoors: Check up on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.

In vehicles: Never leave children or pets unattended – look before you lock.

Outdoors: Limit strenuous activities and find shade. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol.

Wildfire concerns will also be elevated this week because of the hot temperatures in combination with long-term drought conditions in place across a large part of the West.

The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

