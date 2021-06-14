https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-elise-stefanik-says-rep-adam-schiff-unlawfully-released-information?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik on Tuesday accused Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of illegally releasing information.

“Well first of all, having served on the House Intelligence Committee we’ve seen illegal leaks from our colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee and there have been numerous referrals to the Department of Justice,” the New York lawmaker said, adding that she believes it is important that the DOJ find out whether there were unlawful leaks by lawmakers or their staffers.

“Let’s also be perfectly clear, here, that Adam Schiff, as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, released information regarding the ranking member Devin Nunes’s phone calls, as well as reporters. That is unethical. Frankly, I believe that’s illegal,” Stefanik said.

“But make no mistake, there have been illegal leaks from members of Congress. That’s a national security risk. That is a federal crime. It’s very serious. And we want to make sure that the Department of Justice is able to pursue any type of criminal illegal leaks,” she said.

Stefanik recently became the House Republican Conference Chair after Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from the leadership post.

