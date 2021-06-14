https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-morning-mass-nixed-from-joe-bidens-upcoming-meeting-with-pope-francis

A scheduled morning Mass involving President Joe Biden and Pope Francis has reportedly been nixed from the June 15 itinerary meeting between the two leaders.

Sources within the Vatican say the morning Mass was canceled because of the potential scandal that could arise if Pope Francis were to give Holy Communion to the stalwartly pro-abortion president, according to Catholic News Agency (CNA).

“President Biden, who is in Europe for several high level meetings, is taking off the morning of June 15 to meet Pope Francis as President of the United States for the first time,” reported CNA. “The President’s entourage had originally requested for Biden to attend Mass with the Pope early in the morning, but the proposal was nixed by the Vatican after considering the impact that President Biden receiving Holy Communion from the Pope would have on the discussions the USCCB is planning to have during their meeting starting Wednesday, June 16. The US Bishops are slated to vote on creating a committee that would draft a document about Eucharistic Coherence .”

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, abortion is a grave moral evil that cannot be approved or tolerated in any circumstance. In 2019, a Catholic priest in South Carolina reportedly enforced the church’s code of canon law by denying the then-former vice president the sacrament of Holy Communion because of his stance on abortion.

