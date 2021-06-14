https://www.dailywire.com/news/reporter-goes-off-script-on-live-tv-company-muzzling-me-hiding-info-from-viewers-releasing-recordings-to-project-veritas

A reporter with a local Fox affiliate went off script during live television on Monday to claim that she was being muzzled and that she intended to release recordings to James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

FOX 26 reporter Ivory Hecker said on air:

Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you the viewers. And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you the viewers. I found a nonprofit journalism group called Project Veritas that’s gonna help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them. But as for this heat wave across Texas, you can see what it’s doing to AC units.

Project Veritas confirmed to The Daily Wire that they will be releasing more information on the matter tomorrow.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Fox 26 Houston TV Reporter @IvoryHecker Informs Network LIVE ON AIR That She Has Been Secretly Recording Them and Intends on Telling Her Story to Project Veritas #Fox26Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/wKbb1SaDGN — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) June 14, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.