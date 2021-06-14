https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/reporters-wondering-why-bidens-over-2-hours-late-for-solo-presser-at-nato-summit/

President Biden’s staff announced that he would hold a solo press conference in Belgium after his meeting with the president of Turkey. It was scheduled to start over two hours ago and reporters are waiting semi-patiently:

There’s that promised “transparency” we were just talking about a little earlier.

It sounds like something’s finally happening:

There’s the mask again:

Biden explained the delay this way:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...