https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/reporters-wondering-why-bidens-over-2-hours-late-for-solo-presser-at-nato-summit/
President Biden’s staff announced that he would hold a solo press conference in Belgium after his meeting with the president of Turkey. It was scheduled to start over two hours ago and reporters are waiting semi-patiently:
So far, Biden is two hours late for his own solo press conference.
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 14, 2021
NOW – Biden over 2 hours late to his news conference at the NATO summit. White House has not provided any explanation for the cause of the delay (NBC) pic.twitter.com/2KDISMeZEI
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 14, 2021
President Biden is more than 2 hours late to his NATO news conference. No explanation from the White House for the extended delay. pic.twitter.com/SN3JbgH5He
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 14, 2021
Pres. Biden is now two hours late to his press briefing after a meeting with Turkish Pres. Erdogan, who has already completed his press conference.
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 14, 2021
Biden now 2 hours 15 minutes, late for his press conference in Belgium — It’s after 9:00 p.m. for reporters who are waiting there for the presser to begin
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 14, 2021
It’s coming up on the 9pm hour here at @NATO HQ. The news conference by @POTUS was supposed to begin 2 hours 20 minutes ago. More than 100 journalists patiently waiting.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 14, 2021
U.S. press was largely sidelined at G7.
U.S. press blocked from Erdogan meeting.
Turkish press allowed in Erdogan meeting.
Biden-Erdogan meeting started late.
Erdogan already wrapped up his briefing.
Biden now over 2 hours late to his briefing.
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 14, 2021
There’s that promised “transparency” we were just talking about a little earlier.
You do plan to have a biden at your biden press conference, right? pic.twitter.com/pLhu7S4CoP
— Forward 🇺🇲 (@zombie1113) June 14, 2021
Did he fall asleep in the yard again? https://t.co/GEhgBE8r4N
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 14, 2021
Just a quick nap. Don’t rush him
— Jon (@Jon_NoHF) June 14, 2021
They gotta recharge the body double https://t.co/LfzGWx5iJs
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 14, 2021
It sounds like something’s finally happening:
2 minute warning
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 14, 2021
There’s the mask again:
President Biden has arrived at #NATO news conference
LIVESTREAM >> https://t.co/KIxzbqZ3pY pic.twitter.com/A3UJf2wxLA
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2021
Biden explained the delay this way:
BIDEN on why he’s late: “I’ve had a chance to meet with several leaders recently and I’ve had calls with others. It’s been an incredibly productive day here.”
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 14, 2021
“I know it’s after 9:30 p.m. and I’m still at NATO…” President Biden says.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 14, 2021
Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.