National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) released a statement Monday slamming congressional Democrats for defending Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) “hateful comment instead of moving to remove Omar from her Foreign Affairs committee assignment.”

Scott wrote, “The Democrat Party is in serious need of soul searching. Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s defense of Congresswoman Omar on Sunday shows how scared Democrat leadership is by the radical liberals in their base.”

“By backpedaling their criticism of the hateful comment instead of moving to remove Omar from her Foreign Affairs committee assignment,” Pelosi has now shown everyone “that her party is wholly controlled by the socialist wing – a bunch of radicals that believe America is rotten to the core.”

The Republican stated that “Americans reject this notion and are disgusted by the recent anti-Israel comments from Omar, and the rest of the ‘squad.’”

He also noted that there are many Democrats who will be up for reelection in 2022. He said those Democrats “will be in for a surprise when the voters have a chance to share their opinion at the ballot box.”

This past weekend, Pelosi was asked about the statement from top House Democrats rebuking Omar for comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorists on CNN’s State of the Union. While on live TV, Pelosi wanted to clarify that Omar is a “valued member of our caucus” and that the statement was not meant to “rebuke” her.

Additionally, last week, the rest of the so-called “Squad” came to Omar’s defense. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), along with Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had all demanded members from their own caucus to stop criticizing the congresswoman.

