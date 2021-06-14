https://noqreport.com/2021/06/14/school-strike-4-climate-chapter-disbands-because-they-cant-overcome-internal-racism/

A group of young climate activists who formed School Strike 4 Climate in Auckland, New Zealand, has decided to disband their group and forfeit their mission because of the irredeemable racism inherent within their group. The group made the announcement on Instagram.

The group, whose last climate strike was April 4, wrote that the organization was “disbanding” “under the suggestion and guidance of the BIPOC members” of the group, “as well as individual BIPOC activists and organisations.” They go on to say that because of these activists and organizations who are more concerned with group identity than with climate, they will not be “holding any more climate strikes in the Auckland region.”

Moreover, the members of School Strike 4 Climate Auckland has pulled out of the national group, and states they “will only be using [their] social media to uplift BIPOC-led climate justice spaces in Auckland.” As for their justification for this move to give the entirety of the workload for their climate strike mission to minority members of their organization and give mere lip-service to their efforts on social media, the groups says that it’s because “BIPOC communities are disproportionately affected by climate change, so the fight for climate justice […]

