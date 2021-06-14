https://justthenews.com/government/congress/schumer-apologizes-using-work-retarded-when-referring-developmentally-disabled?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer has apologizing for using the word “retarded” when talking on recent podcast about developmentally disabled children.

“When I first was an assemblyman, they wanted to build a congregate living place for retarded children,” Schumer said Sunday on an 1 NYCHA podcast about homelessness. “The whole neighborhood was against it. These are homeless kids, they just needed some help. We got it done, it took a while.”

A spokesperson for Schumer said Monday the New York Democrat apologizes for his word choice and acknowledges it was “inappropriate and outdated.”

“For decades, Sen. Schumer has been an ardent champion for enlightened policy and full funding of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the spokesperson also said in a statement. “He is sincerely sorry for his use of the outdated and hurtful language.”

In 2010, then-President Obama approved “Rosa’s Law,” which replaced the term “mental retardation” with “intellectual disability” in federal law and policy, according to Fox News.

