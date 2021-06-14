https://justthenews.com/government/congress/schumer-meet-wed-budget-committee-democrats-start-work-producing-2022-budget?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will hold a meeting Wednesday with Budget Committee Democrats to start the process of approving a budget resolution.

“Tomorrow I’m convening a meeting with all 11 Democratic members of the Senate Budget Committee regarding a fiscal year ’22 budget resolution,” Schumer said, according to The Hill. “Now that President Biden’s fiscal ’22 budget request has been received by Congress, the Budget Committee can begin the important work of producing a budget resolution,” he noted.

“As you know, a budget resolution will outline how we go forward and includes issues that are affecting, that are part of reconciliation,” Schumer said.

This would make way for Democrats to approve an infrastructure bill without any Republican support following the August recess, according to the outlet.

The Senate majority leader also plans to bring another infrastructure package to the chamber floor next month under regular order, but that bill will need 60 votes to advance.

“Both are moving forward, the bipartisan track and the track on reconciliation, and both we hope to get done in July, both the budget resolution and the bipartisan bill,” Schumer said.

