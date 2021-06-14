https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/sen-chuck-schumer-uses-outmoded-word-during-podcast-appearance-republicans-pounce/

Politico reports that, during a recent podcast appearance, Sen. Chuck Schumer used the word “retarded” when talking about “the challenge of overcoming community resistance to certain housing initiatives.” He should have just called it Neanderthal thinking and no one would have thought twice about it.

“When I first was an assemblyman, they wanted to build a congregate living place for retarded children — the whole neighborhood was against it,” Schumer said. Politico further notes that “In 2010 President Barack Obama signed a law striking the term ‘mentally retarded’ from the bulk of federal statutes and replaced it with other terms, and New York enacted a similar law in 2011.”

Ben Shapiro notes that if a Democrat says it, it’s an “outmoded” word, not hate speech.

Twitter will suspend you for using the word “pansy.”

We’re familiar with Merriam-Webster … within an hour they’ll have replaced “offensive” with “outmoded.”

