Whenever climate change isn’t cited as the greatest danger to the homeland, it’s white supremacy. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned in May that white supremacists are our greatest domestic security threat. President Biden confirmed earlier this month that white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today (a claim Gad Saad absolutely dismantled). Even the vice president’s niece warned us that white men are our “greatest terrorist threat” — a conclusion she arrived at after a mass shooting by a man named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

Don’t forget QAnon, though. CNN certainly hasn’t, and its national security correspondent warned viewers Monday of a two-page FBI report saying that QAnon followers may become violent. Everyone in the comments is questioning the use of “may” and pointing to the storming of the Capitol. But the FBI is saying it could happen again. Remember when Congress took off early on a Wednesday and cancelled Thursday’s session over that threat by a militia group on March 4? Nothing happened, but it could have.

Breaking911 has reposted CNN’s video, and the commenters there aren’t quite as alarmed.

The FBI did get to the bottom of that garage door pull that looked like a noose.

Just be afraid of it, OK?

