https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/siren-cnn-alerts-us-to-fbi-report-warning-that-mostly-peaceful-qanon-followers-may-become-violent/

Whenever climate change isn’t cited as the greatest danger to the homeland, it’s white supremacy. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned in May that white supremacists are our greatest domestic security threat. President Biden confirmed earlier this month that white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today (a claim Gad Saad absolutely dismantled). Even the vice president’s niece warned us that white men are our “greatest terrorist threat” — a conclusion she arrived at after a mass shooting by a man named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

Don’t forget QAnon, though. CNN certainly hasn’t, and its national security correspondent warned viewers Monday of a two-page FBI report saying that QAnon followers may become violent. Everyone in the comments is questioning the use of “may” and pointing to the storming of the Capitol. But the FBI is saying it could happen again. Remember when Congress took off early on a Wednesday and cancelled Thursday’s session over that threat by a militia group on March 4? Nothing happened, but it could have.

Breaking911 has reposted CNN’s video, and the commenters there aren’t quite as alarmed.

CNN: The FBI has warned lawmakers in Washington that QAnon followers may become more violent because they can no longer ‘trust the plan’ pic.twitter.com/5E4LziIkwd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2021

Scary warning 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 CNN on third grade production level now — Humpback Hero (@HumpbackHero) June 14, 2021

🤣 the lack of self awareness is stunning — E3 Ðoge (@TroyRubert) June 14, 2021

CNN should replace SNL… this shit is hilarious. — Michael De Lima (@mista_deliemma) June 14, 2021

Me watching for trouble from my porch! pic.twitter.com/AHGKH3AVQd — Cryptoyoduh (@JeffMcKinley87) June 15, 2021

Are these followers in the room with us? pic.twitter.com/4FmrypAMli — Tet | vtuber soon (@Tet_Kitty) June 15, 2021

Must be a slow news day — matt (@metskrause) June 15, 2021

I guess I can trust CNN. They’ve earned it. — Youreaghoul (@youreaghoul) June 15, 2021

100% made up — Stop Whining (@SJM0911) June 15, 2021

Mostly peaceful…. — Alek (@AlekIsHumble) June 14, 2021

So like Antifa? — ⚔️Sword of Janak⚔️ (@Swordofjanak) June 15, 2021

CNN worries about the 12 people following QAnon but will turn a blind eye to the months of violence from ANTIFA and BLM. — Adam Smith (@1776nepatriot) June 15, 2021

But they are totally ok with the violence caused by BLM and Antifa supporters on a daily basis. Makes sense. — squats_n_sunscreen (@G_Kors) June 15, 2021

“How to downplay a terror attack, lasting a year.” pic.twitter.com/6lnTzALvkN — Peku Ite (@ItePeku) June 15, 2021

The grift goes on forever — 𝚓𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚎𝚑𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@jeremydehner) June 15, 2021

Does the FBI solve any actual crimes or just this made up shit? — LMD (@rjc05) June 15, 2021

The FBI did get to the bottom of that garage door pull that looked like a noose.

LOL all 5 of them — Zeeee (@ZehPolishWonder) June 14, 2021

False flag incoming — Steve (@1221SteveS) June 15, 2021

This means they are preparing their goons in Antifa to dress up in MAGA hats and destroy things. — Larry WACHS (@houseofwachs) June 15, 2021

Don Lemon is Q. — Go Hawks 🇺🇸 (@gohawks99) June 14, 2021

Back to the Q boogeyman to distract from Biden’s disaster of a trip — thewatcher746 (@thewatcher746) June 14, 2021

Oh stop it with this and report on Biden and his G7 catastrophe — Murph O’Connor (@MurphOConnor) June 15, 2021

Qanon is an idea. pic.twitter.com/Z6qMvtzwyo — Lone Star TexMex 🇺🇸🍺🏍💨🏹🎣 (@JCastorII) June 15, 2021

CNN are certified jokers. — Jefro Katai (@JefroKatai) June 15, 2021

If this was a real report, I doubt it would be unclassified. More propaganda by the intelligence community. — EyeCYou (@omniscient223) June 15, 2021

Fear porn — Based Mythra (@BasedMythra) June 14, 2021

Blue Anon goes mainstream 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Chris (@MarriedMilitary) June 15, 2021

Who has time to deal with Asian hate, economic instability, poverty, immigration when we have Q-anon members possibly becoming violent some time in the possible future possibly? — 𝓵𝓸𝓸𝓼𝓮𝖳𝖨𝖦𝖧𝖳𝓵𝓸𝓸𝓼𝓮 (@tylerEsqueHous) June 15, 2021

What the hell is a QAnon? — gnwspanky (@gnwspanky) June 15, 2021

Just be afraid of it, OK?

Related:

CNN had to go all the way to Australia to find a purported ‘former QAnon follower’ to explain just how popular QAnon is in the GOP https://t.co/yCjRQgo0no — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 10, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

