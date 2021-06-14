https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/14/so-when-will-nbc-news-rebekah-jones-scoop-get-flagged-for-misinformation/

Rebekah Jones has more than earned her place in the dustbin of COVID19 history. And yet, for some reason, she still enjoys the admiration of many on the Left and in the media.

Case in point, NBC News’ June 8 story on Jones teasing a run against Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (which she subsequently walked back). NBC News tweeted out the story again this morning, just in case you missed how stunning and brave Rebekah Jones still is:

Sorry, NBC News … the what, now?

NBC News’ credibility is right up there with Rebekah Jones’. Which is to say, they have no credibility.

And neither, it would seem, does Twitter.

