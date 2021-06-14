https://www.theblaze.com/news/south-dakota-boy-10-drowns-after-saving-little-sister-on-big-sioux-river

A 10-year-old South Dakota boy gave up his own life while saving his 5-year-old sister from drowning in the Big Sioux River over the weekend.

What are the details?

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public Saturday evening that “a large scale rescue operation” was underway at the river in search of a 10-year-old boy. Hours later, they announced that a dive team recovered the body of young Ricky Lee Sneve.

Ricky’s mother, Nicole Eufers, told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that her boy was on the river with his father when “a couple of the siblings fell in the water. Dad jumped in for two of them, and Ricky jumped in to save his sister, Chevelle.”

The little boy was able to get Chevelle to the shore, but when his father and the other kids turned around, they could not find Ricky.

“He saved his sister’s life and took his own,” his mother told the newspaper.

Ricky was the oldest of Eufers’ four children and had a fifth sibling. A GoFundMe account set up for the single mother by his uncle states:

“Ricky Lee was a very intelligent and smart young boy who loved his family and was an adventurous little guy. He’d do anything to help his mom or anyone at that, without ever being asked. Ricky gave his life trying to do what he knew was best.”







