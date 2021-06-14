https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/transportation/southwest-airlines-experiences-issues-tuesday-travel-disrupted?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Southwest Airlines flights in the U.S. have been temporarily stopped on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon,” the airline tweeted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The bad news for travelers comes on the heels of problems Monday when the airline had suspended operations for a time.

Southwest grounded planes for a period of hours on Monday due to problems with its third-party weather data provider: “We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft,” Southwest said in a statement, according to Fox Business. “While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers.”

