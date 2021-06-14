https://basedunderground.com/2021/06/14/stay-alert-delta-variant-warnings-could-be-the-next-excuse-for-dystopian-tyranny/

The warnings from the rulers and elitists about the “delta variant” of the COVID-19 scamdemic are increasing. Stay alert to what’s going on and what they want you to fear and why.

Could they be seeking another lockdown? Sure. Could they be fear-mongering people into taking the experimental gene therapy? Sure. Could it be something else? Sure. Could it be all? Sure. It’s still not entirely clear where they are going with this “delta variant,” but it’s become clear it’s the newest talking point and designed to push some part of the agenda.

Now, one of those strains which has come to be known as “Delta” is rapidly spreading all over the planet, and global health authorities are warning us that the biggest wave of the entire pandemic is still ahead of us. –Michael Snyder, The End of the American Dream

I have said from the beginning of this gigantic hoax that if the ruling class can get away with locking the country down again, they will do so. They will stop at nothing and use as much propaganda as possible (and maybe even real sinister illnesses) to convince people they must be slaves and roll up their sleeves for the shot. Because the shot magically is protecting against this variant. Who could have seen that one coming a mile away?

The absurdity of this “vaccine” scam is only beginning.

“Delta” is wreaking havoc in a major way. The number of new cases in the UK is up 109 percent in just one week, and it is being reported that “Delta” is accounting for 91 percent of the new cases… –Michael Snyder, The End of the American Dream

Please do not live in fear. That’s the emotion the rulers need you to feel right now. Wake up, prepare, and do what you need to do to make sure your family is ready for whatever the rulers come up with.

The delta variant has caused Covid cases in that country to surge by 109 percent in a single week, with the government now considering extending lockdown restrictions by another month. That is very alarming propaganda to hear, but that isn’t the biggest news coming out of the mainstream media. According to Public Health England, 29 percent of those that have died from “Delta” were fully vaccinated.

But they still need you panicked into taking this shot.

Even though the country of Chile has a high vaccination rate, the rulers locked the slaves down again because the number of confirmed cases in that country is really starting to climb higher. Chilean health authorities announced a blanket lockdown across the capital Santiago on Thursday following some of the worst COVID-19 case numbers since the pandemic began, despite having fully vaccinated more than half its population.

Here in the United States, “Delta” currently accounts for about 10 percent of all new cases, but that is up from 1 percent a month ago. If they want these numbers to go up, they will force them up and tell the media to make sure we all sit in a constant state of fear.

Stay alert and pay attention to what these psychopaths are doing. Refuse to live in fear. Instead, prepare, and make sure you know what’s going on and what they could do next. Remember to continue to apply critical thinking and discernment to everything. Put morality first and continue to ask questions.

Article by Mac Slavo cross-posted from SHTFPlan.

