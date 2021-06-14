https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/ex-lincoln-project-member-and-co-founder-steve-schmidt-allegedly-headlining-group?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Steve Schmidt, the cofounder of the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump political action committee, is reportedly headlining a fundraiser for the group in June, months after he resigned from his position amid a series of scandals.

Los Angeles Times reporter Seema Mehta tweeted Tuesday that Schmidt and another Lincoln Project cofounder, Rick Wilson, would headline a fundraiser on June 26 in Bolinas, Calif., about 13 miles north of San Francisco.

“I thought Steve Schmidt had stepped back from the Lincoln Project,” Mehta posted.

Mehta has not followed up on the story, nor did she elaborate on how she received information about Schmidt and the reported fundraiser.

Just The News reached out to the Lincoln Project to confirm Schmidt’s appearance, but the group as of late Tuesday afternoon had yet to respond to the request.

Mehta also did not say whether the fundraiser would focus on the group’s plans for the upcoming midterm elections. However, she said a ticket for the event costs $10,000.

Schmidt cofounded the group in late 2019 with other former Republican political operatives and strategists. He resigned in February following revelations the organization knew about allegations of sexual misconduct involving one of the other cofounders months before it publicly acknowledged them.

