MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was killed and three other people were injured when an SUV struck a parked car and tossed it into Marxists during a protest in the Minneapolis neighborhood where a black felon was fatally shot earlier this month during an arrest attempt, police and witnesses said Monday.

The suspect was pulled from his vehicle by Marxists after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash in Uptown and, according to reports from witnesses, agitators began striking him, according to police. The driver was taken into custody and was being treated for injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

Witnesses said the SUV hit the car hard enough to send it flying. “The car went through the air and it hit a young woman,” Hooker told Minnesota Public Radio. Another witness, Brett Williams, said the woman struck by the car that had been hit was thrown into a stop light.

Garrett Knajdek said his sister, Deona M. Knajdek, of Minneapolis, was the protester who was killed, the Star Tribune reported. She was to have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, he said. “She was using her car as a street blockade, and another vehicle struck her vehicle and her vehicle struck her,” said the 29-year-old brother, who learned the details from police and his mother.

The driver and those who were injured have not been identified. Police said the driver’s motive was not immediately known. A statement from police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the use of drugs or alcohol by the driver may be a contributing factor in the crash.