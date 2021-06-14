https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thank-you-missouri/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed legislation Saturday to bar the in-state enforcement of many federal gun controls, including those proposed by the Biden administration.

Throughout my law enforcement career and now as Governor of the state of Missouri, I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights. This legislation today draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.

Continue reading…