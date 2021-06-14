https://basedunderground.com/2021/06/14/the-great-reset-and-transhumanism-movement/

The COVID pandemic has ushered in a new era of biodigital convergence; the most freedom in this new era will be awarded to those who are vaccinated and opt in to synthetic enhancement

The long-term agenda is not about COVID-19 or even the implementation of a biosecurity state but could be used for the extinction of homo sapiens — the end of humanity as you know it

“Exploring Biodigital Convergence” is a terrifying report by Policy Horizons Canada, which explores in detail “what happens when biology and digital technology merge”

In the coming years, biodigital technologies may become integrated into everyday life the way digital technologies are now; this will redefine what it means to be “human”

Synthetic enhancements could lead to “genobility,” in which certain people have superior genes or transhuman traits and the benefits that go along with them, while the “less superior” humans, like the unvaccinated, are awarded fewer rights

The COVID pandemic has ushered in a new era of biodigital convergence — one that’s been in the works for decades but is now accelerating in the name of public health and new normalcy. As I said June 7, 2021, the most freedom in this new era will be awarded to those who are vaccinated.1

Speaking with The Andrew Narr Show, Tony Blair, former prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, affirmed this, stating, “It’s important to distinguish between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Giving the vaccinated the most amount of freedoms.”2

Freedom, however, isn’t something to be granted to you by authorities in exchange for obedience, but in this altered reality segregation between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is increasing.

Those who comply will earn their freedom back, setting the mindset that by getting vaccinated and going along with government’s industrial process you’re being enhanced, while if you do not you’re holding society back, are noncompliant and may be a threat to others. As James Corbett covers in The Corbett Report above, we’re in the midst of:3

“… the implementation of a medical martial law system presided over by unappointed, unelected, unaccountable public health authorities who now have literal control over your everyday movements, who are constructing a total surveillance grid that comes with it the prospect of not just vaccine passports but health passes generally, which will be used to restrict your ability to access public life and that you will be guilty until proven innocent of infection under this new paradigm that is being installed.”

This is only the beginning. The next step isn’t only about freedom but synthetic enhancement that will redefine what it means to be human. In all likelihood, opting in to biodigital convergence will come with rewards while resisting or rejecting will come with penalties.

‘Your Guide to the Great Convergence’

I warned about the COVID pandemic ushering in the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which has been in discussion since at least 20164 and “is characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres.”

The long-term agenda is not about COVID-19 or even the implementation of a biosecurity state but, as noted by Corbett, will be used for the extinction of homo sapiens — the end of humanity as you know it.

This isn’t conjecture. The notion of transhumanism is being actively researched and explored. In an article titled “Looking Forward to the End of Humanity,” The Wall Street Journal noted that COVID-19 “has spotlighted the promise and peril of ‘transhumanism,’ the idea of using technology to overcome sickness, aging and death.”5

It talks about the need for “technological protection” to protect our species from being wiped out from nuclear war, asteroid collision, a technological accident or a pandemic. The problem is that, in so doing, humans are no longer “human,” at least, not the way you think of them now. According to The Wall Street Journal:6

“Ultimately, however, the hope is that we won’t just use computers — we’ll become them. Today, cognitive scientists often compare the brain to hardware and the mind to the software that runs on it. But a software program is just information, and in principle there’s no reason why the information of consciousness has to be encoded in neurons.

The Human Connectome Project, launched in 2009 by the National Institutes of Health, describes itself as ‘an ambitious effort to map the neural pathways that underlie human brain function.’ If those pathways could be completely mapped and translated into digital 0s and 1s, the data could be uploaded to a computer, where it could survive indefinitely.”

The human/computer metaphor was also used in a 2017 TED talk by Dr. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer at Moderna, who referred to mRNA technology as “the software of life.”7 Moderna, which was founded on the concept of being able to modify human biological function through genetic engineering, went on to develop one of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines being pushed in the mass vaccination campaign.

The potentially permanent modification of humans is an existential threat to the human species, according to Corbett, yet hardly anyone is talking about it.

‘Exploring Biodigital Convergence’

To get an idea of what’s on the horizon, look no further than “Exploring Biodigital Convergence,” a terrifying report by Policy Horizons Canada, which explores in detail “what happens when biology and digital technology merge.”8 Policy Horizons Canada is a Canadian government organization, whose director general is Kristel Van der Elst, the former head of strategic foresight at the World Economic Forum (WEF).9

In the report’s Foreword, Van der Elst is very open that, in the coming years, biodigital technologies may become integrated into everyday life the way digital technologies are now. She states quite clearly that this will redefine what it means to be “human”: “More than a technological change, this biodigital convergence may transform the way we understand ourselves and cause us to redefine what we consider human or natural.”10

And there’s more. The report outlines ways in which biodigital convergence is emerging and developing new ways to: 11

Change human beings’ bodies, minds and behaviors

Change or create other organisms

Alter ecosystems

Sense, store, process and transmit information

Manage biological innovation

Structure and manage production and supply chains

Blurring What Is Considered Natural, Digital or Engineered

In biodigital convergence, biological and digital entities become fully integrated, “creating new hybrid forms of life and technology, each functioning in the tangible world, often with heightened capabilities.”12 Policy Horizons Canada makes it sound like this is no big deal, since “robots with biological brains and biological bodies with digital brains already exist, as do human-computer and brain-machine interfaces.”

But they’re literally talking about “tapping into the nervous system and manipulating neurons” to add technology to organisms with the intent of altering “its function and purpose.”13 What could possibly go wrong? For just one example of how the use of tech can quickly backfire, eerie snippets from the World Economic Forum’s 2016 meeting detailed research underway to decode your thoughts, read your mind and even use your own thoughts against you in a court of law.14

Ultimately, the plan is for a coevolution of biological and digital technologies, such that, “There is also a blurring between what is considered natural or organic and what is digital, engineered, or synthetic.”15 The section of the report titled, “Good morning, biodigital” is perhaps most disturbing of all, as it outlines a possible glimpse into a future biodigital world. I suggest you read it in its entirety, but here’s a snippet:16

“While I’m brushing my teeth, Jamie, my personal AI, asks if I’d like a delivery drone to come pick up my daughter’s baby tooth, which fell out two days ago. The epigenetic markers in children’s teeth have to be analysed and catalogued on our family genetic blockchain in order to qualify for the open health rebate, so I need that done today.

I replace the smart sticker that monitors my blood chemistry, lymphatic system, and organ function in real time. It’s hard to imagine the costs and suffering that people must have endured before personalized preventative medicine became common.

Also, I’ll admit that it sounds gross, but it’s a good thing the municipality samples our fecal matter from the sewage pipes. It’s part of the platform to analyze data on nutritional diversity, gut bacteria, and antibiotic use, to aid with public health screening and fight antibiotic-resistant strains of bacterial infections.”

Genobility — Creating a Superior Class of People

Wearable technology and neurotechnology are upon us, with brain computer interfaces and electrodes in development that would neurologically enhance humans. Currently, such interfaces are aimed at people with disabilities, but likely would progress into other “enhancements,” like super intelligence or preferred physical traits.17

Already, preimplantation genetic diagnosis is used to identify embryos without genetic defects, with claims that it will soon be able to screen for embryos with the highest IQ.18 CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology has also been used to alter DNA in human embryos in a way that would eliminate or correct the genes causing certain inherited diseases.

Soon, however, such enhancements could lead to “genobility,” in which certain people have superior genes or transhuman traits and the benefits that go along with them, while the “less superior” humans, like the unvaccinated, are awarded fewer rights. X Prize noted:19

“The future of genetic engineering must be regulated in order to prevent what the ethicist Ron Green calls a ‘genobility’ — a class of people with superior genes, who can afford to have them.

While this might sound sci-fi, we already live in a society with huge discrepancies around healthcare, points out Green, as the cost of genome sequencing is falling, and therefore may become more accessible to more people, regulation in the fields of human enhancement becomes ever more critical.”

Engineers Are Actively Making This Happen

Again, Corbett points out that this isn’t speculation. Researchers, such as MIT’s Susan Hockfield, Ph.D., are actively constructing ways to make transhumanism happen. Hockfield wrote the book, “The Age of Living Machines,” in which she explains “the coming convergence of biology and engineering — and how it will change our world for the better.”20

Corbett also pointed to a Harvard Magazine article from 2011, in which the former chairman of the Harvard department of chemistry, nanoscience expert Charles Lieber, Ph.D, created a virus-sized transistor that could penetrate cell membranes due to its fatty “lipid layer.”21

Pfizer and Moderna are now using a lipid nanoparticle delivery system for their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, bringing us full circle. Lieber, by the way, was arrested in early 2020 by federal agencies, suspected of illegal dealings with China.22 Pentagon scientists and Profusa have also developed a tiny biosensor that can be embedded under your skin to detect disease. Profusa said it intended to seek FDA approval for their tissue-integrating biosensor in 2021.23

It’s essential to be aware of the coming “Great Convergence” and its intent to usher in transhumanism and a “Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno Paradigm.” Researchers wrote in Postdigital Science and Education:24

“A central point of critique in the critical philosophy of convergence is the political economy of ‘post-biological technocracy’ and its tendency to ‘numb’ the biological self and creates a kind of digital obedience where Big Tech ‘platform ontologies’ know us better than we know ourselves.”

