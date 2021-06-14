https://politicrossing.com/stop-the-az-audit-the-truth-might-emerge/

Joe Biden’s Department of ‘Justice’ is desperate to stop the Arizona 2020 election audit and with good reason: Once the the massive voter fraud that occurred there is revealed, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan might be next in the queue.

Over the last seven months, have you been snookered by the Leftist media machine, the DNC, big tech (particularly Twitter, Google, and Facebook), Hollywood, and the TV pundits? They insist that not much was wrong with the November 3rd election.

If you only paid attention to these sources, you would conclude that anyone who voted for Donald Trump and believes that there was massive fraud is borderline insane.

Don’t fall prey to the historical cover-up. Don’t fall prey to any of it. More than 2,500 eyewitnesses made out sworn affidavits, admissible in a court of law and under the penalty of perjury; they could go to prison if they’re lying. They were, however, not lying. In brilliant detail, they described exactly what they saw.

Historic Deceit

Some individuals witnessed massive fraud unlike anything previously seen. Many presented their observations on live TV. Nearly all of the people who showed their faces on television and testified at open hearings were well aware, sadly, of how violent and vicious the Left is, and how swiftly they can act.

Hundreds of thousands of ballots manipulated, delivered late at night, in uniform condition, with no observers in place, is merely the tip of a series of icebergs.

We don’t know how many fake IDs the Chinese supplied, but in one instance with witnesses and photos, a shipment of 20,000 fake American IDs were stopped at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

Working overtime, the media machine labored to discredit the findings, at great pains, offering all kinds of alternative explanations. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, however, knows best. And that was merely one intercepted shipment – how many other shipments of fake IDs made it through airport security?

Not Fade Away

The 2020 election fiasco is not going to fade away, for the rest of U.S. history. Nor should it. The mass gaslighting attempt that followed will be studied for decades by sociologists and psychologists.

The pilferage of our most sacred right, the ability to vote, will be a stain on our sovereign nation, if we do not somehow reverse this.

As for those of us who refuse to be deceived, we need to be as vocal as we have ever been, including making calls to congressional representatives, writing editorials, contacting newspaper editors, visiting town halls, marching on state legislator buildings, and summoning the office of the governor of your respective state.

Precious Little?

The Left believes that those on the Right will do precious little, and so far they are largely correct. We have trained them to believe that we’re all talk and no action. Over the last eight months, the actions of many of our leaders, some of whom we thought were true Republicans, show that they are even less than RINOs.

These politicians are in office for themselves, for the wealth that they can generate, and for the power that they enjoy, but not, in any meaningful way, for representing the people who elected them.

From now until maybe forever, we need to demonstrate that what transpired during the November 3rd elections simply will not stand. We will not allow this to facade to continue. We will make noise at a decibel level they previously have not heard from us.

No Right, at All

The cognitively impaired Joe Biden has no rightful claim to the presidency. Kamala Harris, who has never received a single vote, has no right to be vice president.

Democrats have no right to have assembled a cabinet, a White House staff, a team of counselors and advisors, and all else that goes with establishing an Administration.

The entire world has been watching for nearly eight months. Many people around the globe are dreading what will eventually happen to them if the innumerable acts of theft in the U.S. 2020 elections are allowed to go unimpeded.

– – – – –

Jeff Davidson

Jeff speaks to organizations that seek to enhance their overall productivity by improving the effectiveness of their people. He is the author of Breathing Space, Simpler Living, Dial it Down, and Everyday Project Management. Visit www.BreathingSpace.com for more information on Jeff’s keynote speeches and seminars, including:

Managing the Pace with Grace®

* Achieving Work-Life Balance™

* Managing Information and Communication Overload®













