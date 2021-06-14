https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/there-it-is-aoc-said-the-quiet-part-out-loud-about-why-dems-cannot-rely-solely-on-a-wish-of-winning-elections/
In the U.S. Senate, H.R. 1 currently doesn’t have enough support to pass, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more than a few eyebrows on CNN this weekend when she said this:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on H.R. 1: “We cannot rely solely on a wish of winning elections” pic.twitter.com/NQjmdMV5sK
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021
Another “saying the quiet part out loud” moment has been spotted:
AOC just said the quiet part out load! 😂🤣 https://t.co/ZvZzKwhon0
— Dr. O’ Crazio Quinn #AuditWA (@LovelyPNW45) June 14, 2021
Lots of saying the quiet part out loud lately. 🤔 https://t.co/JQPTeK3Sns
— Conspiracy Mill (@conspiracymill) June 14, 2021
Well there it is.
She said the quiet part out loud.
— Alex (@RegularguysTB) June 13, 2021
AOC has a tendency to do that, which is why she makes the Democrat leadership nervous.
“We cannot rely solely on a wish of winning elections”, so we must cheat and hold power forever? I mean what the hell is she saying
— Nick Sznajder (@Nikocharles2) June 13, 2021
If a Republican said this, CNN would set their hair on fire denouncing the untenable questioning of elections. These people were never serious. It was all politics. https://t.co/G37ECzNp5Z
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 13, 2021
That sounds a lot like an admission of election rigging. https://t.co/kpWTB0uqhP
— The Ugly Truth Project (@ugly_project) June 14, 2021
So they have to rig elections or fortify them. Call it whatever you want.
Gotta love it when the radical left says the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/Ah805glvo7
— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 13, 2021
First rule of the rigging election club.
1) Don’t tell voters you’re rigging elections.
AOC: “oops” https://t.co/8OLlAiNRTr
— Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) June 13, 2021
