As Twitchy reported, more than 100 journalists were kept waiting more than two hours and twenty minutes for President Biden to give his solo press conference at NATO headquarters Monday. Biden eventually showed, and this is what those reporters sat for more than two hours waiting to hear. Biden obviously didn’t spend the delay rehearsing his answers.

This was one of those rare occasions where she wasn’t allowed to lead him by the hand offstage.

This clip will never make the evening news, but it should.

