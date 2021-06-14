https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/this-is-a-very-long-pause-heres-what-reporters-waited-more-than-two-hours-to-hear-from-president-biden/

As Twitchy reported, more than 100 journalists were kept waiting more than two hours and twenty minutes for President Biden to give his solo press conference at NATO headquarters Monday. Biden eventually showed, and this is what those reporters sat for more than two hours waiting to hear. Biden obviously didn’t spend the delay rehearsing his answers.

This is a very…

…

…

…

long pause. pic.twitter.com/prNc7s8Kep — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 14, 2021

This wasn’t a pregnant pause. This pause took the test, read the books, bought baby clothes, and is now screening pre-schools. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 14, 2021

Ear piece — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) June 14, 2021

Clearly has someone in his ear. — LaCool (@LalaCoolio) June 14, 2021

Troubling to say the least. — Dan Sclocchini (@dansclocchini) June 14, 2021

Yikes. — Crypto Brak (@CryptoBrak) June 14, 2021

This is worthy of two yikes — Justen (@blanco_basura) June 14, 2021

America is back?? When were we ever like this? — cookies (@cookies4sho) June 14, 2021

This is a man whose head is 100% definitely not in any way filled with oatmeal — Nonono (@Nonono43312132) June 14, 2021

Someone get the damn hook and pull him offstage. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) June 14, 2021

He studied two weeks for this according to dr Jill — JanieScorpio (@ScorpioJanie) June 14, 2021

If he was at a family gathering and did that it would be sad. If he was the real president of the US, it would be terrifying. — Curly_Bill (@CurlyBill15) June 14, 2021

Yes, but he has made clear, you see. Let me be clear that he has been clear, period. — A Newtonian Fluid (@asolarevent) June 14, 2021

Our embarrassment continues. Where is Dr. Jill when she is supposed to rescue Joe? — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) June 14, 2021

This was one of those rare occasions where she wasn’t allowed to lead him by the hand offstage.

WTAF — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 cheaters never win (@sandir105) June 14, 2021

This clip will never make the evening news, but it should.

Related:

Reporters wondering why Biden’s over 2 hours late for solo presser at NATO summit https://t.co/8s2iejqhOZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

