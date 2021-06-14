https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/this-is-horrible-brit-hume-counts-1-2-3-times-biden-confused-syria-with-libya-painful-assists-from-glenn-greenwald-and-tammy-bruce/

Can you imagine the fit the press would’ve thrown if Trump confused Syria with Libya? But with Biden? *crickets*

Oh, he didn’t do it just once.

Cue Brit Hume:

THREE TIMES IN THE SAME REMARKS.

If Trump had done this, Pelosi and her idiot-brigade would try and impeach him or at least invoke the 25th Amendment. Biden can get away with it though because reasons.

Sure, our country looks stupid in front of the whole world now and most every leader is laughing at us behind our backs (and likely contemplating what they can get away with when it comes to pushing us around) but at least those meanie tweets from the bad orange man are gone.

*eye roll*

Glenn Greenwald brought some receipts:

Just.

So.

Damn.

Embarrassing.

Horrible.

That too.

And he probably thinks he’s a senator.

But still.

***

