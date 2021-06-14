https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/558292-top-doj-national-security-official-resigning-amid-uproar-over-leak

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) top national security lawyer is resigning from his post amid revelations the department secretly sought the records of Democratic lawmakers and journalists, The Associated Press reported Monday.

John Demers, assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s National Security Division, will leave by the end of the week, the news service reported.

His resignation comes as the DOJ is under increasing scrutiny for its handling of leak investigations initiated under the Trump administration that sought the records of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffPelosi: Trump DOJ seizure of House Democrats’ data ‘ goes even beyond Richard Nixon’ Ex-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was not aware of subpoena targeting Democrats: report Nixon’s former White House counsel: Trump DOJ was ‘Nixon on stilts and steroids’ MORE (D-Calif.) and member Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellEx-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was not aware of subpoena targeting Democrats: report DOJ to probe Trump-era subpoenas of lawmaker records The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Sights and sounds from Biden’s UK visit MORE (D-Calif.), journalists from three different media outlets and even former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Under the Biden administration, the DOJ continued to pursue gag orders against media companies seeking to block them from alerting those whose records had been seized.

Demers has served in the role since February of 2018, beginning shortly after some of the subpoenas to major communications companies had been issued.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerIt’s not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats’ leftist agenda DOJ to probe Trump-era subpoenas of lawmaker records Democrats demand Barr, Sessions testify on Apple data subpoenas MORE (D-N.Y.) and Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin Dick DurbinThe tale of the last bipartisan unicorns Ex-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was not aware of subpoena targeting Democrats: report Trump DOJ demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, Apple says MORE (D-Ill.) had called on Demers to testify before the committee along with former attorneys general Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsMedia leaders to meet with Garland to discuss leak investigations Trump DOJ subpoenaed Apple for records of White House lawyer: report Pelosi: Trump DOJ seizure of House Democrats’ data ‘ goes even beyond Richard Nixon’ MORE, who served in the Trump administration.

Demer’s resignation comes as Attorney General Merrick Garland Merrick GarlandMedia leaders to meet with Garland to discuss leak investigations Garland sparks anger with willingness to side with Trump Garland vows fight against voting limits that violate law MORE announced the DOJ would review its policies for collecting records from lawmakers in parallel with a wide-ranging probe being conducted by the agency’s inspector general.

“While that review is pending, I have instructed the Deputy Attorney General, who is already working on surfacing potentially problematic matters deserving high level review, to evaluate and strengthen the department’s existing policies and procedures for obtaining records of the Legislative branch,” Garland said in a statement on Monday.

