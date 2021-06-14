https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-birthday-wishes-flood-people-honor-best-president-1600312

Donald Trump’s supporters have wished him a happy birthday, as the former president turns 75 years old today.

Donald J. Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in New York City. His birthday falls on Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States.

Many Americans will celebrate the day—which is not an official federal holiday—by displaying the flag in front of their homes.

Trump became president of the United States at the age of 70, making him (at that time) the oldest president to be inaugurated. However, President Joe Biden was 78 years old when he was inaugurated, taking over from Trump as the oldest president ever.

Despite Trump being permanently suspended from Twitter, his supporters are still using the social media platform to wish him a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Mr. President” is trending on Twitter at the time of writing, with more than 3,500 tweets including the phrase.

Juanita Broaddrick said: “I stayed up till midnight to say… HAPPY 75th BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER, Donald J. Trump. America [loves] you and misses you.”

ACTforAmerica said: “Happy Birthday to [the] best President Donald J Trump!”

Brigitte Gabriel, the founder of ACTforAmerica, said: “Happy Birthday to one of the GREATEST Presidents in U.S. History, Donald J Trump! How fitting that one of America’s greatest and most patriotic warriors was born on Flag Day!”

Nick Adams, founder of Flag USA said: “Happy Birthday to the GREATEST President of all time, Donald J Trump!”

Republican political commentator Paris Dennard said: “Join me in wishing our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, a very special Happy 75th Birthday!”

Yesterday, Amy Kremer, co-founder of Women for Trump, said: “Happy Birthday to President Trump from patriots who visited the Trump Winery today!” She shared a video of a crowd holding Trump flags and singing “Happy Birthday.”

However, other Twitter users have pointed out that Trump is no longer on Twitter so many not see the messages, like Rodrigo, who said: “Not yall tweeting ‘happy birthday president trump’ when he [is] not [the] president and can’t even see yalls tweets”

Trump was suspended from Twitter in January “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” following the Capitol Riots.

At the time, Twitter said that accounts belonging to elected officials and world leaders were not “above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.”

