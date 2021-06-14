https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/twitter-banned-in-nigeria

On the latest episode of “The Rubin Report,” Dave Rubin spoke with fellow BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere, David Harris Jr., and Dr. Simone Gold about the ironic twist of Twitter getting a dose of its own censorship practices.

Earlier this month, the government of Nigeria suspended Twitter indefinitely after the social media site deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Isn’t it ironic that, after permanently suspending former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, the tech giant now says it is “deeply concerned” about everyone’s “Access to the free and #OpenInternet”, adding that it’s “an essential human right in modern society.”

