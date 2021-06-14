https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/us-has-passed-grim-milestone-more-600000-covid-19-deaths?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. has hit a grave milestone, surpassing 600,000 COVID-19 fatalities.

According to the Associated Press, the number of people who have passed away is larger than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee and it is approximately equal to the number of Americans who passed away from cancer in 2019.

So far, 43.9% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated and 52.6% has had at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

