FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks down the street in London, Britain December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks down the street in London, Britain December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

June 14, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Shopper numbers across Britain fell 6.7% in the week to June 12 compared with the previous week, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said footfall was down 18.4% compared with the same week in 2019, before the pandemic started to disrupt traffic.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

