Uber-trolls like Jeff Tiedrich must have a very different idea about what is and is not embarrassing to a country than we do. Trump being his usual self-confident/centered self? Eh, not really embarrassing. Biden getting Syria and Lybia confused three times while making remarks?

Damn embarrassing.

But then again, these are the same idjits who voted for ‘no mean tweets.’ It’s not like they care about or understand what’s really important in a president.

Case in point:

Man.

Bro, go home, you’re drunk.

PAINFULLY bad.

He also go really snippy when pressed about doing a joint press conference with Putin.

And sadly, they were laughing at us.

Too late.

Let’s not pretend anyone who supports this train wreck of an admin ever pays attention.

Oops.

But no mean tweets.

***

