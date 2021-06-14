http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8hchSox0mfc/A-great-reckoning-in-the-Southern-Baptist-16246027.php
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – More than 16,000 Southern Baptists are gathered here this week for a major meeting that several observers have described as a “reckoning” within the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.
Voting members of the Southern Baptist Convention, who are called “messengers,” are expected to vote on several major issues, including race, women’s roles and how to handle sex abuse. Several observers said the meeting, which starts Tuesday, would test the direction of White evangelicalism, which is not only the largest religious group in the country but which also has become a major political force in national politics in recent decades.