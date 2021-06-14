https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/vermont-relaxes-covid-19-restrictions-after-vaccinating-more-80-percent?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vermont has become the first state to vaccinate over 80% of its eligible population for COVID-19, allowing the state on Tuesday to lift all remaining pandemic-related restrictions.

As of Monday afternoon, Vermont had vaccinated over 440,000 eligible residents over the age of 12 with at least one dose of the vaccine, according to ABC News.

“I’m very proud to announce that Vermont has now become the first state in the nation to vaccinate over 80 percent of its 12-and-over population,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott said. “Our state has shown the world what’s possible when you have a group of people with the right attitude following the data and trusting medical science.”

The announcement comes a few weeks ahead of President Biden’s goal to have 70% of eligible Americans vaccinated by July 4.

Scott previously lifted the state’s mask mandate for vaccinated people in May. But after reaching the milestone, Scott said Vermont’s state of emergency would end, lifting all remaining restrictions, including social distancing and indoor capacity limits.

However, businesses will still be able to require customers to wear masks or take other safety precautions if they choose.

“It’s really very simple: There are no longer any state Covid-19 restrictions,” Scott said, according to The New York Times.

