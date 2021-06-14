https://summit.news/2021/06/14/video-students-trash-the-u-s-flag-equate-it-with-war-genocide-racism/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Government Efficiency’ Update: Denver Property Tax Payments From Early February Have Gone Missing
May 5, 2021
RINO Leader Kevin McCarthy Forced to Admit GOP is Losing Confidence in Never-Trumper Liz Cheney
May 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy