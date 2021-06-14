https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/wait-isnt-this-undermining-democracy-or-something-debra-messings-tweet-about-mcconnells-re-election-sounds-pretty-insurrection-y/

Soooooo … it’s suddenly A-OK to question the results of an election? We thought this was sedition or insurrection or something other menacing and evil the Left has been painting the Right with for months and months now. Isn’t this a big no-no?

Note, McConnell won by double digits and McGrath was literally embarrassed but OK.

DA MAFF DON’T ADD UP.

Wait. I thought questioning the results of an election was bad? — Queen Velvet-Wild West Pimp Style (@TMIWITW) June 14, 2021

So bad.

No, the 2020 election was the most secure election we’ve ever had, I have been reliably informed by no less than the FBI.

Stop your conspiracy theories, Debbie! pic.twitter.com/jvVyCyTQIA — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 14, 2021

He won by double digits, you dullard. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 14, 2021

Gosh.

That looks like it adds up to us.

Are you questioning the certified results of an election? — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) June 14, 2021

WTF @DebraMessing – this is the kind of attempted undermining of democracy that’s going to lead to an InSuRrEcTiOn!! — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) June 14, 2021

It’s ok when Democrats question McConnell’s re-election. Silly.

Heh.

And you’re completely on board with 80 million plus? — johnab (@jabhawki) June 14, 2021

I thought elections can’t be anything but correct once they are over? This is an insurrection to question it. — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) June 14, 2021

@TwitterSupport I thought spreading conspiracy theories about elections was not allowed… — Sonya™ (@SonyaSmith) June 14, 2021

I was reliably told that questioning the results of an election was treasonous Debra. — the camopapa who laughs … (@camopapa0410) June 14, 2021

Treasonous even.

Yup.

Lol, it’s funny when the “most secure election in history” happened and when it didn’t . — JSParker (@jsparker31) June 14, 2021

Probably time to investigate Debra for questioning the results of an election. That’s how this works, right?

*snickers*

***

