https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/wait-isnt-this-undermining-democracy-or-something-debra-messings-tweet-about-mcconnells-re-election-sounds-pretty-insurrection-y/

Soooooo … it’s suddenly A-OK to question the results of an election? We thought this was sedition or insurrection or something other menacing and evil the Left has been painting the Right with for months and months now. Isn’t this a big no-no?

Note, McConnell won by double digits and McGrath was literally embarrassed but OK.

DA MAFF DON’T ADD UP.

So bad.

Gosh.

That looks like it adds up to us.

It’s ok when Democrats question McConnell’s re-election. Silly.

Heh.

Treasonous even.

Yup.

Probably time to investigate Debra for questioning the results of an election. That’s how this works, right?

*snickers*

***

Related:

As chief COVID panic salesman Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding pushes DELTA VARIANT to scare the masses check out damning thread exposing him for who he REALLY is

DERPtastic duo: Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy DRAGGED for pitiful ‘theory’ on why right-wing media covers CRT and Fauci’s emails (watch)

‘Looks like a Garter snake, MISS’: Brian Stelter asking Twitter if he should be worried about snake around his farmhouse accidentally HILARIOUS

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...