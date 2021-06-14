https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-england-players-get-booed-for-taking-a-knee/

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia on Sunday.

The boos, which could be heard over those fans applauding, came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture. Croatia’s players did not take a knee as expected ahead of the game, which England won 1-0.

“Everybody should cheer for England,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a short time later at the G7 Summit, while not saying if he would take a knee if he was a player.

Some England fans claim taking a knee is a political act but the English Football Association said again ahead of the team’s opening Euro 2020 match that the gesture is important to them and should be respected. There had been booing at England’s two warmup games for the tournament that were played in Middlesbrough.

Boris Johnson asked if he would take a knee





