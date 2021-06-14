https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-homeless-camp-removed-from-austin-city-hall/

Homeless tents outside Austin City Hall are finally being removed. This comes months after voters approved a homeless camping ban, and city officials delayed enforcement until today.

According to a City of Austin spokesperson, police and other City departments are working on cleaning up the tents on the corner of Guadalupe and Cesar Chavez streets because of planned construction. The city and police said they have been warning the people camped in the area for about 30 days.

“Members of the Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST) and APD’s district representatives have met with people around City Hall to inform them about the upcoming construction,” the statement read. “This morning APD officers have been talking to people staying in tents in this area and have informed them that they are required to move. Downtown Austin Community Court is providing access to violet bins for people to keep their personal belongings safe. Those who refuse to comply with the direction may be given a citation for violating the camping ordinance, or be placed under arrest if they fail to comply.”