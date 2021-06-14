https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-massive-explosion-and-fireball-at-illinois-chemical-plant/
Rockton chemical plant explodes, residents evacuated
Residents within a one mile radius of Chemtool are being asked to evacuate due to possible dangerous chemicals being released in a large fire at the facility Monday morning The fire at Chemtool Incorporated, located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, began around 7:30 a.m. The company manufactures fluids, lubricants and grease products which are distributed worldwide.
