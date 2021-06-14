https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-new-footage-released-showing-alleged-activity-inside-wuhan-institute-of-virology

Australian journalist Sharri Markson appeared Monday evening on Fox News where she discussed new video footage that she obtained that allegedly showed bats inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese lab that many suspect may have been where the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It is not a conspiracy to say there were live bats at the lab,” Markson said. “It is a fact. And as you can see, this video shows bats in a cage at the Wuhan Institute. You can also see there a researcher feeding about with a worm. And in this image, we can see researchers out capturing bats and a bat even hangs off a researchers hat. In another image, there are mass cages, hundreds of them. We know that the Wuhan Institute of virology was using humanized mice for experiments to see which coronaviruses could infect humans.”

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: At some point we should keep a list of all the conspiracy theories that turned out to be not just true, but precisely true. Here’s another, Peter Daszak was one of several virologists who received U.S. taxpayer dollars from Tony Fauci and the NIH to conduct dangerous, in fact, reckless experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Daszak has repeatedly claimed that no bats were kept in that lab. In December for example, he said and we’re quoting, ‘No bats were ‘sent to Wuhan lab … we collected bat samples, sent them to the lab. We release bats where we catch them.’ Is that true? Well, thanks to new footage from Sky News Australia, we know it’s a lie.

[START VIDEO]

SHARRI MARKSON, AUSTRALIAN JOURNALIST: It is not a conspiracy to say there were live bats at the lab. It is a fact. And as you can see, this video shows bats in a cage at the Wuhan Institute. You can also see there a researcher feeding about with a worm. And in this image, we can see researchers out capturing bats and a bat even hangs off a researchers hat. In another image, there are mass cages, hundreds of them. We know that the Wuhan Institute of virology was using humanized mice for experiments to see which coronaviruses could infect humans.

[END VIDEO]

CARLSON: Yeah, a bat hanging off his hat. Okay, yeah, no bats. The footage also shows that officials in the Wuhan lab were very aware that something could go badly wrong.

…

Sherri Markson is with Sky News Australia. She’s the author of the upcoming book, ‘What Really Happened in Wuhan,’ which we will be buying. She joins us tonight. Sharri Markson, thanks so much for coming on. First to this amazing tape, where did this footage come from?

MARKSON: This was an official Chinese Academy of Sciences video, it was produced for the launch of the Wuhan level-4 laboratory back in May 2017. And it’s this underground team of detectives, they call themselves ‘Drastic’ who’ve been investigating the origin of the virus that managed to unearth this video after all of this time, and as you say, it shows that much of what we’ve been told about the origin of the pandemic, from the very beginning was Chinese disinformation, which was then propagated by many people who had been working in conjunction with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who were compromised, who had extreme conflicts of interest. And they, as you just showed, people like Peter Daszak insisted that it was a conspiracy theory. He used the term in a tweet from December 2020, that it was a conspiracy theory to say that there were bats in the lab. You know, here’s an official WHO, World Health Organization, investigator who went into Wuhan to supposedly investigate the origins of the virus early this year. And it was completely false. This new footage shows that there were bats being kept in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and it’s something Peter Daszak has had to admit has had to correct just this month.

CARLSON: What’s amazing is that, so Peter Daszak had financial conflicts of interest on this topic. I mean, he was involved in this, this bat video, many must have seen it before. Why has it taken this long, more than a year for the rest of us to learn these basic facts?

MARKSON: I mean, there’s so much that he didn’t and the WHO team didn’t ask when they went into Wuhan. They didn’t ask if there were bats at the laboratory. They didn’t ask where the virus database was. This is such a crucial thing. The virus database with some 15,000 or 17,000 bat samples suddenly disappeared from the internet in September 2019, just prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. The WHO team didn’t even ask what happened to that virus database. You know, the people like Peter Daszak, who went into supposedly investigate this were riddled with conflict. Anthony Fauci as well should not be advising the President on the origin of coronavirus given it was his organization that funneled money through a sub grant through to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and you know, he can issue all the denials that he likes. The scientific papers say that they were funded with NIH, gain-of-function work, genetically manipulated coronaviruses in Wuhan was funded by the NIH.