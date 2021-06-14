https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/bryan-preston/2021/06/14/watch-rise-up-how-you-can-stop-critical-race-theory-right-now-n1454448

Has critical race theory come to your child’s school? What can you do about it?

As I show in today’s C’Mon Now! some schools and teachers are indoctrinating kids in this toxic, divisive, racist worldview. The good news is some parents and teachers are stepping up and pushing back. You can too.

It may not be easy. There may be pushback. But school board members, administrators, and teachers work for you, despite how they may behave.

You’re in the majority and your kids are counting on you to make sure they’re educated, not indoctrinated.

Watch the disturbing result of one teacher’s blatant indoctrination of the children in her care, plus some inspiring parents and teachers who are taking action — all in today’s episode of C’Mon Now!

Previously: Do Fathers Really Matter?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

