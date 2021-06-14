https://noqreport.com/2021/06/14/white-house-confirms-joe-biden-mistakenly-confused-syria-with-libya-three-times-during-press-conference/

President Biden Welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in To The White House The White House confirmed President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Libya three times during a press conference on Sunday when he meant to refer to Syria.

Biden stumbled over his words during the press conference as he tried to detail his interest in discussing Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

From the White House transcript (Emphasis added): 1: There’s a lot going on where we can work together with Russia. For example, in Libya, we should be opening up the passes to be able to go through and provide — provide food assistance and economic — I mean, vital assistance to a population that’s in real trouble. 2: For example, the rebuilding of — of Syria, of Libya, of — you know, this is — they’re there. And as long as they’re there without the ability to bring about some order in the — in the region, and you can’t do that very well without providing for the basic economic needs of people. 3: So I’m hopeful that we can find an accommodation that — where we can save the lives of people in — for example, in — […]

