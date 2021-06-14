https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/whod-they-poll-jill-the-hill-claiming-majority-of-americans-trust-biden-to-negotiate-well-with-foreign-leaders-hilariously-backfires/

The Hill wants us to believe the majority of Americans trust Biden to negotiate well with foreign leaders.

Stop laughing.

This is serious stuff.

Ok, laugh … we did.

CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS CRAP?!

Funny how this poll came out the DAY Biden confused Syria with Libya not once, not twice, but three times in one remark.

Majority of Americans … huh. Well, if you bother to dig down into their poll (which they know the emotionally broken and thin-skinned Left will not) you see they asked a grand total of 509 adults, and of those 509 adults, 52% said they trust Biden. OK, so not taking into account the heavily biased polling of these groups (like at least +5 Democrat), that means a whole 260 or so people approve of Biden’s negotiating skills.

And The Hill framed THAT as a majority of Americans?

FFS, that’s even more pathetic than usual.

It could also mean getting Syria confused with Libya three times in one set of remarks.

Holy COW what a train wreck.

HA HA HA HA HA

And The Hill’s breakroom over lunch.

Sad.

Short.

Sweet.

To the point.

And accurate AF.

Annnd with that visual we’re done here.

Heh.

***

