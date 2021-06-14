https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/woman-shot-dead-georgia-supermarket-telling-man-wear-face-mask/

A female cashier was shot and killed inside a Georgia supermarket on Monday for telling a man to wear a face mask.

A man got into an argument with the cashier over masks at a Big Bear Supermarket in DeKalb before the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the head.

A retired deputy who was working security at the grocery store was also injured after he intervened and returned fire.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

TRENDING: CONFIRMED: Judge Delays Depositions from Georgia Election Workers Ruby Freeman and Her Daughter Shae Moss

Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, of Palmetto, was being investigated after officials say he got into an argument about wearing a mask with a cashier at the Big Bear supermarket and shot her, the GBI said in a news release. The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died. Authorities had not released her name as of Monday evening. Tucker and a retired DeKalb deputy were both in the hospital following the incident, Sheriff Melody Maddox said during a news conference. The incident happened inside the supermarket near The Gallery at South DeKalb mall on Candler Road, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Several other people were inside the store when gunfire erupted, Maddox said. Maddox said the argument was “in reference to wearing a mask.” According to the initial investigation, Tucker left the supermarket following the argument without making a purchase, but immediately returned. “Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her,” the GBI said.

More on this story from 11Alive:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

