https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/14/woman-who-threatened-to-blow-up-school-bus-full-of-kids-now-running-for-office-with-democrat-support-n1454482

Who hates Jews, threatened to blow up a school bus full of kids, and is running for Washington State King County Council District Nine? Ubax Gardheere, and she has supporters.

Washington Democrat State Senator Rebecca Saldana spoke ahead of Gardheere at a kickoff campaign event, chanting with supporters, “What do we want? Ubax to win!”

Washington State @SenSaldana doubles down on her support for @Ubaaxiina candidate for King County Council who threatened to blow up a school bus and called kids who fled cowards. Saldana spoke at the candidate’s kickoff event https://t.co/ne7EeCC61L pic.twitter.com/TM0kkflcE4 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) June 14, 2021

The state senator also claimed that it was she who encouraged Gardheere to run. “When I got to meet her, I knew that I wanted to work with her. I knew that we needed her voice and her leadership.”

Radical former Seattle City Council member and activist Mike O’Brien called Gardheere “An amazing leader.” It is not immediately clear if O’Brien and Saldana are aware that the “amazing leader” Gardheere threatened to blow up a school bus full of middle school kids.

School Bus Threat

On January 12, 2010, Gardheere boarded a Highline School District bus and demanded the driver inform his dispatcher “that a national security incident was going on.”

As per police reports, Gardheere then began yelling at the children about America’s relationship with Somalia. In an audio recording of the incident, the driver told Gardheere to leave the bus. She responded, “You need to calm yourselves down ’cause I could have a bomb. Look how loose my clothes are.” She further suggested she might have a gun. The middle school children began fleeing out of the bus’s rear emergency exit. Gardheere called them cowards for abandoning their classmates and told them they’d be responsible if they were harmed.

When police approached Gardheere she allegedly said she was “prepared to die,” a King County Sheriff’s Office detective told the court. No weapons or bombs were found on her. Her lawyers somehow plead the charges down to a gross misdemeanor.

Today, Gardheere makes over $130,000 a year working as the Equitable Development Division director in the City of Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development. Which is more than I make and I’ve never threatened to slaughter kids.

Whenever asked anything about anything, Gardheere fires victim cards on full auto. She was a “victim” of a mental health situation, the authorities didn’t “give” her the help she needed, and she was “criminalized” instead. She is also a woman of color. Checkmate.

In a recent puff-piece interview with the South Seattle Emerald, Gardheere revised her own story and claimed that after she threatened to blow up a school bus full of children she was being criminalized for mental health issues.

“It means being a brand new mother and going through postpartum depression and then actually having a mental breakdown and being criminalized for that, instead of getting the mental health [support] that I needed.” This flies in the face of not court documents and police reports of the incident but also with her own statements years earlier to The Seattle Weekly. “I’m thinking in my head, ‘what can I say or do that will get you taken to jail instead of a mental institute?”

“We’re done being women of color bearing a disproportionate emotional labor burden in our civilization’s collective reckoning with our mid-life (or is it end-of-life?) crisis. We can tell you more about all of these things, in due time. For now, we’re taking some time off to reclaim our mental health,” she declared.

Gardheere allegedly posted a video from an event that was held last May in Seattle, which she appears to have attended, lamenting the failure of the attempted genocide of Jews in the Middle East.

