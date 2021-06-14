https://www.gatekeepersonline.com/post/should-christians-be-conspiracy-theorists

The latest buzzword being used to discredit anyone who questions the mainstream narrative is “ conspiracy theorist .” Everyone is terrified of being labeled one, and we are even seeing the Evangelical Elite getting into the action, calling out the supposed conspiracy theorists from within the midst of Evangelicalism. Really, it comes down to an attempt to discredit any truly conservative Christians who happened to support President Trump or question the globalist agenda being implemented before our eyes.

The first question that Dr Mike Spaulding answered during this episode of Ask Dr Mike was: I’ve seen The Gospel Coalition and other orgs say that Christians shouldn’t promote conspiracy theories, specifically with this 2020 election . Is it wrong for Christians to get into conspiracy theories?

This is a recurring theme that continually comes up. The fascinating angle to this is the fact that the supposed “conspiracy theories” that we are continually told to stop “peddling” are turning out to be true virtually every single time. We’ve seen this come to fruition throughout the COVID-19 “pandemic” and it’s now being shown during the forensic audit playing out in Arizona.

However, let’s take it a step further. Forget the specifics of what we are facing in society today and whether there’s a globalist cabal that is lying to our faces to implement their New World Order and Great Reset (Hint: It’s all true). On a philosophical and theological level, are conspiracy theories something that Christians should avoid?

As Dr Mike always explains, a conspiracy theory is nothing more than theorizing about what is being done in secret. A conspiracy is not what the mainstream media implies when they slander conservatives with that term… it’s literally sinister plots being planned in secret. I think we can all agree that happens on a daily basis among the elites!

Throughout the Bible we see conspiracies play out. Think about it… one of the greatest conspiracies was found in each of the Four Gospels! Judas Iscariot, one of the original Twelve Disciples, betrayed Jesus IN SECRET, turning him over to be crucified for a mere thirty pieces of silver. That was a traitorous and sinister plot that would’ve been deemed a “tin foil hat conspiracy theory” until it actually happened.

Now, I want to be clear… we cannot act as if a conspiracy theory is factually true until we can prove it beyond a shadow of a doubt. I’m always one that is willing to entertain virtually any theory, but I’m going to want to explore it until I can either verify it or prove it false. But let’s not act as if a conspiracy theory is something that we should never entertain. It just comes down to putting it in its proper place.

Ask Dr Mike is a monthly show co-hosted by Dr Mike Spaulding and Jeff Dornik where questions submitted by listeners are asked live on the air. Here are the questions answered during this episode:

I’ve seen The Gospel Coalition and other orgs say that Christians shouldn’t promote conspiracy theories, specifically with this 2020 election. Is it wrong for Christians to get into conspiracy theories?

If the church isn’t the building we meet in, what’s wrong with obeying the government orders and gathering together in smaller groups or outside?

Does the Bible command wives to obey their husbands? Or is there a different understanding of submission?

To submit your questions for next month’s episode, please email gatekeepersonline@gmail.com .

Big Tech censorship has been expanding beyond just Conservatives… Christians are next!

While many of us have been warning about the coming persecution of Christians, I don’t think any of us thought that it would be ramping up so quickly. While we are luckily not facing physical persecution yet, such as beatings or death, we are facing censorship, deplatforming and even jail time in some instances. These are just the birth pangs of what is coming next.

While we still have a voice here at The GateKeepers, we are doing everything that we can to bypass the algorithmic walls put up by Big Tech and the Social Media companies like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Our videos used to get thousands of views across all of our platforms, while now they are being throttled and hardly getting distributed at all. An added wrinkle is that, while our video content is seeing lower views, traffic to our website has never been higher. Over the past year we’ve seen a 700% increase in traffic, and it’s been amazing to experience this kind of growth. Because of this, we’ll be launching GKTV very soon, hosting all of our shows exclusively on our platform.

While The GateKeepers started out as nothing more than a blog for me to post my articles, it has now expanded into a podcast network featuring fifteen shows, a publishing company that has published three books over the past year and we are now hosting conferences on a regular basis. We’ve seen the addition of contributors to The GateKeepers such as Denise McAllister, Pastor Cary Gordon, Pastor Ken Peters, Dr Mike Spaulding, Dr Bobby Lopez and many other amazing Christian leaders. Our lineup of shows has expanded, as well, featuring shows such as The Shining Light Podcast, Conversations with Jeff, The Big Brown Gadfly, Battlefront: SouthGate and The Verum Monitae Report with Dr Mike Spaulding, in addition the the several other shows we also carry on The GateKeepers.

While we’ve seen some amazing growth and expansion, we are also working hard to make this be a long-term play, and with that comes with how to fund our work here. I’ve intentionally not turned The GateKeepers into a non-profit organization because I don’t want to become beholden to the government, and I also don’t want to be focused on sending out fundraising letters constantly begging for money like most non-profit ministries do.

Instead, we have our online book store, are hosting online conferences and have our Plugged In membership program. Right now we are funded exclusively through these three different avenues. We are especially excited about our Plugged In membership, as this brings so much added value to you as a thank you for supporting our work here at The GateKeepers.

Becoming a Plugged In member provides access to the weekly episode of The GateKeepers Podcast, the monthly episode of Connected, free access to all of our online conferences, the recordings from previous online conferences and 30% off in The GK Store. If you would like to support us by becoming a Plugged In member, click here.

However, we’ve also been getting a lot of requests from supporters asking how they can donate to help support The GateKeepers. We are extremely grateful for these requests, as this will help us to expand even further and provide more quality Biblical content. If you would like to help support to The GateKeepers, you can donate through PayPal here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

