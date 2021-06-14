https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/you-are-the-ones-with-the-perversions-stand-up-comic-wants-to-know-why-matt-walsh-doesnt-find-joy-in-a-young-girl-twerking/

TikTok is a stain on society, and today’s viral TikTok video shows a crowd encouraging a little girl to twerk on the sidewalk. Matt Walsh has made it his platform to stop this.

Here’s father and stand-up comedian Pete Dominick digging back into the crates for a Taliban joke:

A lot of people did explain their concern, which only convinced Dominick to dig in deeper. That ratio stung.

Tell it to the cops, buddy.

No, you’re the perverts! All of you!

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...