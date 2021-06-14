https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/you-are-the-ones-with-the-perversions-stand-up-comic-wants-to-know-why-matt-walsh-doesnt-find-joy-in-a-young-girl-twerking/

TikTok is a stain on society, and today’s viral TikTok video shows a crowd encouraging a little girl to twerk on the sidewalk. Matt Walsh has made it his platform to stop this.

Elect me president and my one pledge is that I will have every adult involved with this kind of shit arrested. I have no other plans. Just that. pic.twitter.com/btH7NwZ6Lx — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 14, 2021

Here’s father and stand-up comedian Pete Dominick digging back into the crates for a Taliban joke:

Matt Walsh is worse than the Taliban https://t.co/57UCiLfpr4 — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) June 14, 2021

You must really like kids in the illegal way, huh? — Simpy McIncel (@Brotein_Shake_) June 14, 2021

What is wrong with a child “twerking?” explain what your concern for her is. — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) June 14, 2021

A lot of people did explain their concern, which only convinced Dominick to dig in deeper. That ratio stung.

Hahahahahah. You guys don’t even realize that you are the ones with the perversions. You see adults being attracted to a child sexually where the norm is to see a child having innocent fun entertaining strangers. You know what that makes you??? — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) June 15, 2021

Tell it to the cops, buddy.

explain this ratio — SIGMA MALE 3000 (@bigmanp3nis) June 15, 2021

Bruh — White Russian (@RussianStd) June 15, 2021

pic.twitter.com/VE8q5dYTO7 — Monster Energy Chan (Back on That Monster) (@energy_chan) June 15, 2021

Guys he’s a comedian chill don’t cancel him don’t- welp I guess I was too late — Kanjio (@lil_kanjio) June 15, 2021

We can explain all we want but your mind is already made up. You enjoy watching kids twerk and won’t change that stance. — Wolf of Fox Variety (@Yokiewolf) June 15, 2021

Do you want the whole list? — 「ココマンです」Cocoman Desu (@DesuExMachina42) June 15, 2021

If you have to ask this question then the problem is with you. — lil retard (@FoDoctor) June 15, 2021

You just answered your own damn question. — FinalMasterM (@finalmasterm0dx) June 15, 2021

You can’t be serious right now… pic.twitter.com/kBp8F2OAke — Brandon Arnold (@Protobaka) June 15, 2021

pic.twitter.com/IyewzpivpP — Walter is a Monster Hunter (@SummonerWalter) June 15, 2021

i’d like to know what’s right about it, Pete pic.twitter.com/LHoxeIwDMP — A.K.A. jlongb0ne (@JonsLongs) June 15, 2021

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I think kids performing sexual acts is bad. — MrCornFace (@MrCornFace1) June 15, 2021

Twerking is literally a sexual dance, started in the hood, for women to turn on men & express a desire to have sex. You’re cool with seeing 3 year old girls twerk. Non-pedos & rational adults are not cool with seeing 3 year old girls twerk. There’s a vast difference between us. pic.twitter.com/03KLmkNYDr — Simpy McIncel (@Brotein_Shake_) June 14, 2021

L — JerryCarry (@JerryCarry4) June 15, 2021

I’m guessing you’d be okay if it was either of your daughters in the video. — i seek the pawgs (@pawgseeker1) June 15, 2021

She’s a child. Twerking is suggestive. It could potentially attract pedophiles. — Grengolis (@Grengolis2) June 15, 2021

It’s a dance move that involves the shaking of the ass, an act that a child should not be doing at her age. For fuck’s sake, I shouldn’t have to be telling a grown man how gross it is for a child who looks like she’s like 5 years old to be dancing sexually. — Madre Mothra 🏳️‍⚧️ (@madre_mothra) June 15, 2021

Sir I think you belong in a list — SalRambles (@SalRambles) June 15, 2021

Groomer moment — H-Ɔ-I-ᴚ-˥-∩ (@SimonButIer1488) June 15, 2021

Easy. A child imitating a sex act. The weird part is your question, which tacitly implies you’re not averse to children imitating sex acts. — Old Sowell (@myoldsowell) June 15, 2021

No, you’re the perverts! All of you!

Related:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

