On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran reported that one of the scientists who signed a letter in the medical journal The Lancet that dismissed the theory that COVID-19 came from a lab now believes the lab leak theory is more probable, and “several” other signatories of the letter are now unsure that the virus came from nature.

Moran stated, “More than a year ago, top scientists published a letter in the prestigious medical journal Lancet that dismissed the lab leak theory, that called it a conspiracy theory. So, ABC News reached out to all 27 scientists who signed that letter, about a dozen responded. Several of them telling us they’re not so sure this thing came from nature, and one scientist telling us he’s flipped entirely, and he believes that now the lab leak theory is more likely.”

